Hefazat secretary Nur Hossain Kasemi passes away

Hefazat -e Islam secretary general Nur Hossain Kasemi passed away today (Sunday) at a hospital in Dhaka.

Kasemi breathed his last around 1:15pm at United Hospital, press secretary of the Hefazat leader Munir Ahmed confirmed to Prothom Alo.

Kasemi was admitted at the hospital on 1 December with respiratory and cold-related problems. His condition deteriorated on Thursday afternoon.