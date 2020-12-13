Hefazat secretary Nur Hossain Kasemi passes away

Hefazat -e Islam secretary general Nur Hossain Kasemi passed away today (Sunday) at a hospital in Dhaka.
Kasemi breathed his last around 1:15pm at United Hospital, press secretary of the Hefazat leader Munir Ahmed confirmed to Prothom Alo.
Kasemi was admitted at the hospital on 1 December with respiratory and cold-related problems. His condition deteriorated on Thursday afternoon.
Kasemi was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at around 8:00pm on Friday as his oxygen saturation dropped. He tested negative for coronavirus.
The Hefazat leader was the founding director of Jamiya Madania Baridhara in the capital.
Kasemi was also secretary general of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh.