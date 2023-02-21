UN greets Bangladesh on International Mother Language Day

The United Nations in Bangladesh has wished the people of the country marking International Mother Language Day on 21 February.

Gwyn Lewis, the UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh, wished Bangladesh on the occasion in a video published on 21 February on the United Nations in Bangladesh official Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube accounts, says a press release.

“Today we mark International Mother Language Day, a true celebration of our linguistic and cultural diversity. The idea to celebrate International Mother Language Day came from Bangladesh and it was the result of the country’s fight for recognition of Bangla. Everyone has their own language and we should not forget to celebrate this legacy,” Gwyn Lewis said in the video.