Govt to set up land-based LNG terminal soon: Alam

In this regard, he said, a plan was shared with Qatar Energy during the Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus’s tour to Doha.

The land-based LNG terminal will be set up soon to expand gas supply to factories in Bangladesh, the press secretary said.

About the Chief Adviser’s Doha tour, he said it is a very successful and fruitful visit.

“I would say it is one of the most successful and very engaging visits,” he said.

Due to this tour, Alam hoped, the reputation of Bangladesh will spread across the world and many foreign investors will come forward towards investing in Bangladesh.