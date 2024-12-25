Khaleda Zia will go to London in January

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia is going to London in the first half of January for medical treatment.

Her personal physician and BNP standing committee member AZM Zahid Hossain confirmed the matter.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Wednesday, he said preparations are underway to take the former prime minister to London for treatment as recommended by the physicians. However, the date of her departure has not been finalised yet. The schedule will be finalised very soon.

Sources in the BNP say Khaleda Zia will be taken to London on a ‘long haul specialised air ambulance’ first for advanced treatment. From there she will be taken to a multidisciplinary medical centre in the US.