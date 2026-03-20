Padma Bridge earns Tk 132m in first 3 days of Eid
In celebration of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, a total of 119,682 vehicles crossed the Padma Bridge over three days (from 17 to 19 March).
During this time, toll collection amounted to Tk 13 crore 21 lakh 51 thousand 800.
Compared to the same period during last year’s Eid-ul-Fitr, both the number of vehicles crossing and the toll collection have increased.
This information was provided in a press release from the Public Relations Office of the Bangladesh Bridge Authority today, Friday.
The Bridge Authority mentioned that during Eid-ul-Fitr last year, 108,002 vehicles crossed the Padma Bridge over three days, with a toll collection of Tk 12 crore 78 thousand 400.
All types of vehicles are required to pay a toll to cross the Padma Bridge. Different toll rates are determined for motorcycles, private cars, buses, trucks, and various types of vehicles.
Connecting Munshiganj and Shariatpur, the country's longest Padma Bridge links the southern and southwestern regions with the capital. People from 21 districts in these regions benefit from this bridge.
Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) systems are established at the toll plazas on both ends (Mawa and Jazira) of the Padma Bridge. This system allows for automatic toll payment without stopping the vehicle, reducing the time vehicles spend waiting at toll plazas.
By collecting tolls automatically through Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) cards, travel has become faster and more convenient.
A record 51,584 vehicles crossed the Jamuna Bridge in one day.
The Bridge Authority further reported that on 18 March, a record 51,584 vehicles crossed the Jamuna Bridge in a single day, with a toll collection of Tk 3 crore 51 lakh 82 thousand 600.
Last year during Eid-ul-Fitr, a daily maximum of 48,368 vehicles crossed this bridge, with toll collection amounting to Tk 3 crore 46 lakh 27 thousand 850.