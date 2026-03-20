Padma Bridge earns Tk 132m in first 3 days of Eid

In celebration of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, a total of 119,682 vehicles crossed the Padma Bridge over three days (from 17 to 19 March).

During this time, toll collection amounted to Tk 13 crore 21 lakh 51 thousand 800.

Compared to the same period during last year’s Eid-ul-Fitr, both the number of vehicles crossing and the toll collection have increased.

This information was provided in a press release from the Public Relations Office of the Bangladesh Bridge Authority today, Friday.