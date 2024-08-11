Law and order situation to normalise within 3 to 4 days: Home advisor
The law and order situation in the country is likely to return to normalcy within the next three to four days, says home affairs advisor Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain.
In an interview with Prothom Alo, he assured the public that steps are being taken to restore normalcy, though he acknowledged that the situation still remains challenging.
When asked if there is any plan regarding the restoration of normalcy, he said, "Definitely, there are some plans. Some initiatives have already been taken, but the police have not yet been able to fully mobilise".
Highlighting difficulties, M Shakhawat Hossain said many officers have been targeted and killed in recent attacks. "It is completely illegal. If any officers are found to have acted improperly, it will be tried through investigations”.
He expressed concern over the impact of the recent violence on the morale of the police force and said, “How can the police do their job if they are harassed and killed, with various intentions?”
Referring to recent clashes over the quota reform movement and anti-government protests, the advisor said the policemen went through significant difficulties, and the commandants bear a greater responsibility here. Those who gave the orders have fled the country, leaving the police behind in a vulnerable situation.
He also revealed that many police officers are currently in hiding due to fears for their safety, with some even struggling to manage bread and butter for their families. "Even I know that their families are starving. They cannot go to the market, and they have no money.”
However, the home advisor remains hopeful that the situation will improve within the next three to four days and he had conversations with the army chief over the law and order situation.
“The army cannot function in the same capacity as the police. Still, the army is trying to maintain law and order by engaging with the public, but they have limitations. What the police can do, the army cannot, and vice versa," he explained.