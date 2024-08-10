177 more police stations resume activities
As many as 177 more police stations have resumed activities across the country, the police headquarters said this in a text message on Saturday.
The police headquarters said a total of 538 thanas out of 639 have resumed activities. Of these, 84 out of 110 metropolitan thanas and 454 out of 529 thanas at the district level have resumed service.
Earlier, 361 thanas resumed activities till Friday. Members of the army have been deployed to ensure security of these thanas.
Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday said members of army have been deployed in 417 thanas including 29 ones in Dhaka.
Centering Student Movement Against Discrimination, the protestors clashed with police at different places across the country resulting in casualties.
Last three days before and after Sheikh Hasina's resignation, vandalism, arson and attack were carried out at various establishments of thanas and police lines.
After Sheikh Hasina's departure on 5 August, police service came to a halt. Members of police did not feel courage to come to the police stations. Members of Ansar have been deployed to guard the police stations.
Newly-appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Mainul Islam on Wednesday asked all police members to join their respective workplace. On Thursday, he called upon all people to extend cooperation to police members in joining the workplace.