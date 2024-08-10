177 more police stations resume activities

As many as 177 more police stations have resumed activities across the country, the police headquarters said this in a text message on Saturday.

The police headquarters said a total of 538 thanas out of 639 have resumed activities. Of these, 84 out of 110 metropolitan thanas and 454 out of 529 thanas at the district level have resumed service.

Earlier, 361 thanas resumed activities till Friday. Members of the army have been deployed to ensure security of these thanas.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday said members of army have been deployed in 417 thanas including 29 ones in Dhaka.