Eid-ul-Azha
Pressure of passengers increases on Dhaka-Tangail, Dhaka-Mymensingh highways in Gazipur
The pressure of homebound travelers has increased on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway at Gazipur’s Chandra and on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway at Chandana Chowrasta since Wednesday morning as holidaymakers have begun leaving the capital to celebrate Eid with their loved ones.
However, there have been no reports of traffic congestion so far.
Police officers on the highways reported that the situation has remained normal since morning.
Out of 2,176 registered factories in Gazipur, around 40 per cent are closed today, prompting many workers to head home. Authorities anticipate that passenger pressure may increase further in the afternoon.
According to sources from transport owners and garment factories, leave is being granted to garment workers in three phases. Of the factories, 10 per cent were closed on Tuesday, 40 per cent on Wednesday, and the remaining 50 per cent will close on Thursday.
As a result, the pressure of vehicles on the roads may rise significantly from Wednesday afternoon.
At Chandra Trimor, the crowd of passengers seemed larger than usual. Many were seen waiting with bags in hand or sacks on their heads, looking for a preferred mode of transport. Despite transport operators charging slightly higher fares, passengers were bargaining and heading home.
Md Shahin Mia, assistant to a driver of Ekota Paribahan, said, "Passenger pressure has increased since morning. It will get even higher after noon."
Kawsar Ahmed, a passenger traveling to Bagura, said, "I got a 10-day vacation. I left after doing the night shift. Looking at the road conditions, it seems I’ll be able to reach home comfortably."
Shawkatul Alam, Officer in Charge (OC) of Salna Highway Police Station, said that measures have been taken to prevent traffic congestion.
Although there was some pressure in the morning, the situation is currently under control, he added.