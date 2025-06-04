Pressure of passengers increases on Dhaka-Tangail, Dhaka-Mymensingh highways in Gazipur

The pressure of homebound travelers has increased on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway at Gazipur’s Chandra and on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway at Chandana Chowrasta since Wednesday morning as holidaymakers have begun leaving the capital to celebrate Eid with their loved ones.

However, there have been no reports of traffic congestion so far.

Police officers on the highways reported that the situation has remained normal since morning.

Out of 2,176 registered factories in Gazipur, around 40 per cent are closed today, prompting many workers to head home. Authorities anticipate that passenger pressure may increase further in the afternoon.