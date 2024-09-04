Ex-IGPs Shahidul Haque, Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun arrested
Two former Inspectors General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun and AKM Shahidul Haque have been arrested.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) additional commissioner Rezaul Karim Mallik confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
Rezaul Karim Malik told Prothom Alo around 12:30 am on Wednesday that the DMP will give details about the arrest of two former IGPs later on the day.
Later, at around 1:00 am, a DMP’s media and public relations department sent an SMS that said Shahidul Haque was arrested from Sector-16 of Uttara in the city. On the other hand, Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun was in army custody. He expressed his willingness to surrender as a case was filed against him while in army custody. He was taken into police custody at night.
The Bangladesh Awami League government fell on 5 August due to a mass uprising led by the students. Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun was the police chief during that time. His contractual appointment was cancelled the day after the fall of the government.
On the other hand, Shahidul Haque was appointed as IGP on 30 December 2014. He went on retirement on 31 January 2018.