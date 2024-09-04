Ex-IGPs Shahidul Haque, Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun arrested

Rezaul Karim Malik told Prothom Alo around 12:30 am on Wednesday that the DMP will give details about the arrest of two former IGPs later on the day.

Later, at around 1:00 am, a DMP’s media and public relations department sent an SMS that said Shahidul Haque was arrested from Sector-16 of Uttara in the city. On the other hand, Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun was in army custody. He expressed his willingness to surrender as a case was filed against him while in army custody. He was taken into police custody at night.