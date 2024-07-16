Students stage countrywide, demonstration, blockade protesting BCL attack

Students of Bogura’s Government Azizul Haque College and Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College have boycotted classes and took position on road and highway in front of their respective institutions in protest from 10:00am.

Police and witnesses said the students of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College staged demonstration on the campus last night. They announced to boycott class during the protest. As per that announcement, the students of the medical colleges brought out a protest march at 10:30am today carrying different placards and chanting slogans.

Later they blocked Dhaka-Rangpur highway for around an hour. The students lift the blockade after 11:30am on request of police.

The students of Azizul Haque College blocked Satmatha-Tinmatha road from 10:30am. The police tried to move them away from the road at around 11:00am. Cocktail was hurled when the protesters were returning to the campus. Physics department student Suman and finance and banking department student Tasrif were injured in crude bomb explosion.

The protesters alleged that Chhatra League and Swecchasebak League men carried out the attack.

Abdur Rahim Rana, sub inspector of Bogura Sadar police station, said the attackers could not be identified. The injured students were sent to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.