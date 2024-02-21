Languages of 15 ethnic minorities are at risk too

There are 12 families of the Hudi community in the Gridda Narayanpur village of Sherpur Sadar upazila. None of them can speak in their mother tongue.

Subhashchandra Biswas, a member of the community, was saying, “Even I can’t speak in my mother tongue, let alone my children. Where I can’t send my children to schools for money, there is no scope to think about the language.”

The Bangladesh government recognised 50 ethnic minorities in 2019. Hudi is one of them. There are around 20,000 Hudi people in Bangladesh. There are many ethnic minorities like Hudi who lost their language.

The Summer Institute of Linguistics (SIL), an international organisation working on languages, has come up with 15 such languages at risk in Bangladesh. The SIL International says these ethnic groups are socioeconomically weak. Their languages are also on the verge of extinction.