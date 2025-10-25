Migration
309 undocumented Bangladeshis return from Libya
A total of 309 Bangladeshi nationals who had been staying irregularly in Libya were repatriated to Bangladesh on Friday through a special chartered flight arranged with the cooperation of the Government of Libya, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and the Bangladesh Embassy in Tripoli.
The returnees arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 9:00 am aboard a Fly Oya International chartered flight, facilitated jointly by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, and the IOM, said a press release.
Most of the returnees had entered Libya illegally through human traffickers, lured by false promises of migration to Europe via the Mediterranean Sea. Many of them were later subjected to abduction, torture, and inhumane treatment by trafficking networks and armed groups in Libya.
Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, and the IOM were present at the airport to receive and assist the returnees. The IOM provided each returnee with travel allowances, food items, and basic medical care upon arrival.
The returnees were urged to share their experiences to raise public awareness about the dangers of irregular migration and human trafficking.
The Ministry also reaffirmed that the Bangladesh government, in collaboration with the Bangladesh Embassy in Libya, the IOM, and other international partners, is working actively to ensure the safe repatriation of Bangladeshi nationals detained in various Libyan detention centers.
Officials said efforts are underway to enhance coordination with Libyan authorities to prevent further trafficking incidents and provide safe, legal pathways for overseas employment for Bangladeshi workers.