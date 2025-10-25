309 undocumented Bangladeshis return from Libya

A total of 309 Bangladeshi nationals who had been staying irregularly in Libya were repatriated to Bangladesh on Friday through a special chartered flight arranged with the cooperation of the Government of Libya, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and the Bangladesh Embassy in Tripoli.

The returnees arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 9:00 am aboard a Fly Oya International chartered flight, facilitated jointly by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, and the IOM, said a press release.