High Court stays trial of Prothom Alo editor

The High Court has stayed for six months the trial proceedings against Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman regarding the death of Naimul Abrar, student of Dhaka's Residential Model School and College (DRMC).

The virtual High Court bench of justice Md Rezaul Huq and justice Md Atuar Rahman issued this directive today, Sunday, while giving the ruling in the hearing of the petition to dismiss the case.

Following the High Court order, the Prothom Alo editor’s legal counsel Mustafizur Rahman told Prothom Alo that the investigation report had no allegations of Matiur Rahman being involved in the incident. He was not even present at the location of the incident, nor was he in charge of the event’s management or supervision. He had nothing to do with the electrical management of the event either. Neither had any witness mentioned Matiur Rahman’s name.