High-speed mobile internet services shut across country

Post and telecommunications minister Mustafa Jabbar said, “A technical glitch may have caused the issues with mobile data. Perhaps, this could not be avoided for unavoidable reasons. I hope this problem will not last long. Initiatives have been taken to solve it.”
The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) could not be reached for a comment.
A media worker from Khulna told Prtohom Alo over phone on Friday morning he could not browse internet on the mobile phone. He asked whether the mobile internet service is suspended.
Md Al Amin Sajib from the capital’s Badda said he had no access to mobile internet service since the morning.
Mahbub Alam from the capital’s Mirpur said he browsed internet through broadband connection at residence in the morning. But he no longer had internet access on his mobile phone after leaving the house. He even restarted his cell phone to restore the internet connection on phone.
Md Zawad from the capital’s Mohammadpur said he, too, has no internet connection on his mobile phone since the morning.
Mobile internet was suspended in Cumilla at first on Thursday then in five more districts. High-speed mobile internet servicers were suspended in Cumilla, Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Brahmanbaria, Rajshahi and Chandpur.
Users said they had no 3G and 4G internet connection on their mobile phones.