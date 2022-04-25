Historic ‘Khapra Ward Day’ observed in Rajshahi

The historic 'Khapra Ward Day' was observed on Sunday at Rajshahi Central Jail and in the city paying rich tributes to seven detained communist leader who were killed in 1950, reports BSS.

A 20-member team, led by city unit general secretary of the Workers Party of Bangladesh (WPB) Debashish Pramanik and other leaders placed wreath on the memorial plaque in front of the historic Khapra Ward inside the Rajshahi Central Jail.

Marking the day, they also observed one-minute silence there in memory of the slain leaders. Addressing a discussion, Debashish Pramanik called for preserving the historic ward as a library and museum after necessary repairs.