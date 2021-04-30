Historic May Day tomorrow

The historic May Day will be observed tomorrow (1 May) in the country and elsewhere across the world with due respect, reports BSS.

The day is being observed across the globe since 1886 commemorating the supreme sacrifices of the workers at Hay Market, Chicago, in the USA for eight-hour work day and upholding the rights of the working people.

To press home their demands, working people had to sacrifice their lives in tragic bomb attacks and police atrocities on 1 May 1886.

In 1889, the International Socialist Conference declared that in commemoration of the Haymarket affair, and to pay respect to the innocent victims, 1 May would be an international holiday for labour, now known in many places as International Workers’ Day.

Ever since then, May Day is observed as a holiday all around the globe. The theme of the day this year is “Owners-Sramik-Nirbisesh-Mujib Borshe-Gorbo Desh”.

Different organisations have taken various programmes including seminar, discussion, rally and cultural events to mark the day. President M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the occasion of the historic May Day.

They extended their greetings to all working people of the world, including Bangladesh, wishing success of all programmes on the occasion.