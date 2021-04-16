Historic Mujibnagar Day tomorrow

The historic Mujibnagar Day will be observed tomorrow marking the oath-taking ceremony of country’s first government on 17 April, 1971.

Following the Pakistan army’s genocide on unarmed Bangalees on the black night of 25 March in 1971, senior leaders of Awami League assembled at Baidyanathtala in Meherpur on 17 April to form the provisional government of independent Bangladesh.

Baidyanathtala, mainly a mango orchard, was later named Mujibnagar after ceremonial formation of the provisional government of Bangladesh.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was declared the first president of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, while Syed Nazrul Islam was appointed the acting president in the absence of Bangabandhu.