Cultural activists stage symbolic protest by cutting hair at prog commemorating Farida Parveen

Cultural activists in Mymensingh protested publicly against the recent forcible cutting of various individuals’ hair by staging a symbolic demonstration at a programme commemorating late legendary artiste Farida Parveen.

The event took place along the Brahmaputra riverside in Shilpacharya Zainul Udyan on Friday morning.

The memorial programme, organised by the cultural organisation Parampara, featured banners reading, “O Allah, I leave everything to you: Attacks on shrine culture and oppression of people must be condemned.”