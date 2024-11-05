Bangladesh supports Palestine's independence, sovereignty: Home Adviser
Adviser for home affairs Lieutenant General Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (Retd) on Monday said they have always supported the independence and sovereignty of Palestine.
"Bangladesh has always stood beside the repressed and tortured people of Palestine and supported their rational demands. We are in favour of the independence and sovereignty of Palestine," he said.
He made the remarks when Palestinian ambassador to Bangladesh Yousef SY Ramadan paid a courtesy call on him at his Secretariat office here, said a ministry press release.
The meeting has discussed various issues of bilateral interest such as making easy the issuance of visa for the students of Palestine following the due process and about the global support for Palestine, said a press release of the Home Ministry.
At the beginning of the meeting, the Home Adviser welcomed the envoy, saying, "Palestine is our tested friend. We will always continue our support for them."
Palestinian Ambassador said that as many as 207 students of his country are now studying in 12 universities of Bangladesh with scholarship.
He said they want more students to study in Bangladesh following the due process. The Adviser assured the envoy of giving all possible cooperation. High officials of the ministry were present at the meeting.