Bangladesh to continue support for Palestine, its people: Yunus

Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday reaffirmed Bangladesh's continued support for the state of Palestine and its people.

"We will continue to support the cause of the Palestinian people," he said when ambassador of the state of Palestine, Yousef Ramadan paid a courtesy call on the chief adviser of the interim government at the state guest house Jamuna in the capital.

During the meeting, professor Yunus hoped Palestine would get the desired independent statehood.

Issues of mutual interest, global support for the state of Palestine, the genocide in Gaza and the tension in the Middle East were discussed in the meeting.