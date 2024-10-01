Bangladesh to continue support for Palestine, its people: Yunus
Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday reaffirmed Bangladesh's continued support for the state of Palestine and its people.
"We will continue to support the cause of the Palestinian people," he said when ambassador of the state of Palestine, Yousef Ramadan paid a courtesy call on the chief adviser of the interim government at the state guest house Jamuna in the capital.
During the meeting, professor Yunus hoped Palestine would get the desired independent statehood.
Issues of mutual interest, global support for the state of Palestine, the genocide in Gaza and the tension in the Middle East were discussed in the meeting.
Palestinian ambassador Yousef Ramadan appreciated the chief adviser's speech in the United Nations, saying it was timely and it shed a much-needed spotlight on the Palestinian issue.
"You've called spade a spade," he said.
The Palestine envoy said some 60 Palestinian physicians who had received medical education in Bangladesh are now serving the patients in Gaza.
He said two hundred more Palestinian students were waiting to receive higher education in Bangladesh.
While addressing the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on 27 Sept 2024, chief adviser professor Yunus urged the global leaders to enforce an immediate and complete ceasefire to protect the Palestinian people from brutalities along with holding accountable all those responsible for the crimes against humanity in Palestine.
He said the genocide in Gaza continues unabated despite global concerns and condemnation.
"The situation in Palestine just does not concern the Arabs or Muslims at large rather the entire humanity. Palestinians are no expendable people. All those responsible for the crimes against humanity against the Palestinian people must be held accountable," he said.
The chief adviser said Bangladesh calls for an immediate and complete ceasefire to protect the Palestinian people from the brutalities, particularly against the children and women.
He suggested that the international community, including the UN, needs to act in earnest to implement the two-state solution that remains the only path to bring lasting peace in the Middle-East.