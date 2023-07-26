EU to look into whether political parties can join polls

The European Union (EU) not only observes situation on the election day but also the pre-polls and post-polls environment and it also keeps in considering overall situation including fair polls, participation of political parties and the state of media.

Visiting EU special representative for human rights Eamon Gilmore said this while briefing the media after a meeting with state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam at the state guesthouse Padma in Dhaka on Tuesday.