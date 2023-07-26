EU to look into whether political parties can join polls

The European Union (EU) not only observes situation on the election day but also the pre-polls and post-polls environment and it also keeps in considering overall situation including fair polls, participation of political parties and the state of media.
Visiting EU special representative for human rights Eamon Gilmore said this while briefing the media after a meeting with state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam at the state guesthouse Padma in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Eamon Gilmore said they keep in consideration not only the situation on the election day, but also the pre-polls and post-polls environment and that includes an environment of a free election, whether political parties can participate in the polls, the state of media and the overall situation of the election.
The EU expects to see a free and fair election in a democratic atmosphere in Bangladesh, the special representative said adding, the pre-election EU delegation mission has already visited Bangladesh and the delegation will report to Josep Borrell, high representative of the European Union for foreign affairs and security policy and vice-president of the European Commission.
After that, Josep Borrell will decide on sending the observers team in the Bangladesh election, Eamon Gilmore said.
Saying that relations between Bangladesh and the EU had reached new heights, Eamon Gilmore added that both sides will have to work together to foster new cooperation in various sectors including formulation of trade facilities and in this case, human rights and economy will get priority.
Eamon Gilmore arrived in Dhaka on Monday on a six-day visit. The European Union diplomat will hold discussion on different issues including human rights with senior cabinet members, ministry officials, civil society representatives and labour leaders.
Eamon Gilmore is visiting Dhaka at a time when the diplomats of the Western countries have been showing keen interest in the forthcoming 12th parliament election to Bangladesh.
EU’s election exploratory mission completed its 16-day visit to Bangladesh just before Eamon Gilmore’s visit to the country. In this context there is curiosity in the political arena regarding whether there would be discussion on peaceful political environment in Bangladesh and the election.
After the meeting with Eamon Gilmore, the state minister also talked to newspersons. He said he had a discussion with the EU special representative about the forthcoming parliament election. But nothing was discussed about how the election would be held and which parties would contest.
Shahriar Alam said contesting any election is a party’s decision. But the government wants to organise a fair and neutral election. He hoped democratic institutions and economy of Bangladesh would be stronger due to the ties that have been formed between Bangladesh and the EU over the last 50 years.
The state minister for foreign affairs said EU has extended the GSP facility for Bangladesh until 2029 instead of 2026. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina called on the developed countries to extend the tenure until 2032.
The state minister further said a national level committee has been formed to figure out what to be done to ensure GSP+ facility in the EU market. A discussion is going on with Brussels too. Various institutions of the government and the constitutional bodies have to be strengthened for this, he added.