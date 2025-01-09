US Embassy Dhaka welcomes Tracey Ann Jacobson as Chargé d’affaires, ad interim

Tracey Ann Jacobson, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, will join US Embassy Dhaka as Chargé d’affaires, ad interim, on 11 January, 2025, reports a press release.

Over the course of her distinguished career, she has served as US ambassador three times – to Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Kosovo.

Most recently, Ambassador Jacobson served as a senior advisor in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs. Prior to that assignment, she served as Chargé d’affaires, a.i., at the US Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.