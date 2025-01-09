US Embassy Dhaka welcomes Tracey Ann Jacobson as Chargé d’affaires, ad interim
Tracey Ann Jacobson, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, will join US Embassy Dhaka as Chargé d’affaires, ad interim, on 11 January, 2025, reports a press release.
Over the course of her distinguished career, she has served as US ambassador three times – to Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Kosovo.
Most recently, Ambassador Jacobson served as a senior advisor in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs. Prior to that assignment, she served as Chargé d’affaires, a.i., at the US Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
In addition to her senior leadership roles overseas, Ambassador Jacobson helped to shape the future of the foreign service as dean of the School of Professional and Area Studies and then as deputy director of the National Foreign Affairs Training Center.
Among Ambassador Jacobson’s other roles, she has served as deputy executive secretary and senior director for administration for the National Security Council in Washington DC and as deputy ambassador at the US Embassy in Riga, Latvia.
Ambassador Jacobson earned her Bachelors degree from Johns Hopkins University and her Masters degree from the School of Advanced International Studies, also at Johns Hopkins.
She is the recipient of multiple awards from the State Department, including the Secretary’s Distinguished Service Award, two Presidential Rank Awards, and the Order for Peace, Democracy and Humanism “Ibrahim Rugova” (Kosovo).
With Ambassador Jacobson’s arrival as Chargé d’affaires, a.i., Megan Bouldin will resume duties as the deputy chief of Mission at the US Embassy Dhaka.