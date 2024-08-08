Interim govt to be sworn in today

The interim government headed by Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr. Muhammad Yunus is likely to be sworn in on Thursday.

Army chief General Wakar-Uz-Zaman said in a press conference on Wednesday that the members of the interim government could be 15.

Meanwhile, in a message to the people, Dr. Yunus said, “We should not lose this victory because of any mistake.”

There has been virtually no government in the country for three days after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in the face of the student movement. As a result, different political parties, including Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), are urging for the formation of an interim government as soon as possible.