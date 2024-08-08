Interim govt to be sworn in today
Dr. Muhammad Yunus to arrive home this afternoon
Interim government likely to have 15 members
Leaders of Students Against Discrimination talked to political parties about the list
The interim government headed by Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr. Muhammad Yunus is likely to be sworn in on Thursday.
Army chief General Wakar-Uz-Zaman said in a press conference on Wednesday that the members of the interim government could be 15.
Meanwhile, in a message to the people, Dr. Yunus said, “We should not lose this victory because of any mistake.”
There has been virtually no government in the country for three days after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in the face of the student movement. As a result, different political parties, including Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), are urging for the formation of an interim government as soon as possible.
Dr. Yunus was staying in Paris. A government source said that he left for the country from there Wednesday. He is scheduled to arrive at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 2:10 pm today, Thursday.
As a result, taking into consideration the time of Dr. Yunus’ return to the country, preparations have been made for the swearing-in ceremony of the interim government at Bangabhaban at 8:00 tonight, government sources said.
Earlier on Wednesday, the army chief said in a press conference at the army headquarters that he contacted Dr. Yunus and talked about the oath ceremony. He, however, did not say anything about who will be the other advisers of the government.
It has been decided to form the next interim government of the country headed by Nobel laureate economist Dr. Muhammad Yunus.
The decision was made from a meeting of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, the chiefs of the three services and the coordinators of the Students Against Discrimination at Bangabhaban Tuesday night.
The army chief also highlighted that decision in his press conference Wednesday.
There has been no information on who else to be included in the interim government. However, there are discussions in the political arena about several lists of probable members.
The Students Against Discrimination, the platform that led the quota reform movement which later morphed into the movement to dethrone the government, has reportedly prepared a list of 15 names.
The list will be finalised after discussions with Dr. Yunus after he returns home today.
According to several sources of BNP, the leaders of the student movement met BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir Wednesday and discussed the list.
* More to follow …