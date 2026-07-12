Chattogram–Cox’s Bazar train services resume after 5-day suspension

Train services on the Chattogram–Cox's Bazar route resumed today, Sunday, after remaining suspended for five consecutive days due to torrential rainfall and flash floods triggered by hill run-off.

Shortly after 1:30 pm, the Parjotak Express, arriving from Dhaka, departed Chattogram Railway Station for Cox's Bazar.

Heavy rainfall resumed across Chattogram this morning. Despite the adverse weather, Bangladesh Railway proceeded with preparations to restore the services.