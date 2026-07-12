Chattogram–Cox’s Bazar train services resume after 5-day suspension
Train services on the Chattogram–Cox's Bazar route resumed today, Sunday, after remaining suspended for five consecutive days due to torrential rainfall and flash floods triggered by hill run-off.
Shortly after 1:30 pm, the Parjotak Express, arriving from Dhaka, departed Chattogram Railway Station for Cox's Bazar.
Heavy rainfall resumed across Chattogram this morning. Despite the adverse weather, Bangladesh Railway proceeded with preparations to restore the services.
Before operations recommenced, Md. Shuboktagin, General Manager of Bangladesh Railway's Eastern Zone, inspected Sholoshahar Railway Station in the city at around midday. He was accompanied by senior railway officials.
Speaking to journalists, Md. Shuboktagin said Chattogram had experienced record-breaking rainfall. Despite improvements to the drainage system, floodwater inundated the railway tracks last Tuesday.
He said the matter subsequently received close supervision from the highest levels of the government. On Wednesday, State Minister for Railways, Habibur Rashid, inspected the affected sections of the track. Acting on instructions from the higher authorities, railway workers raised several sections of the line by approximately one foot using ballast stones.
Md. Shuboktagin further said that intensive work continued throughout Saturday, enabling the Chattogram–Cox's Bazar railway line to be made operational once again. The resumption of train services was announced later the same day.
Farhan Mahmud, Divisional Transport Officer (DTO) of Bangladesh Railway's Eastern Zone, told Prothom Alo that the Parjotak Express, which had arrived from Dhaka, departed Chattogram Railway Station for Cox's Bazar at 1:35 pm today.
Earlier, the Prabal Express, which had been stranded at Janalihat Railway Station on the Chattogram–Cox's Bazar route, was brought back to Chattogram Railway Station. He added that the railway line is now safe for train operations.
Under the influence of the monsoon, heavy rainfall began in Chattogram on 4 July. Continuous rain caused the railway line between Sunnia Madrasah and Shamsher Para in the city to be submerged last Tuesday.
At the height of the flooding, sections of the track lay between one-and-a-half and two feet underwater. Although floodwater receded around the Sunnia Madrasah area, water remained accumulated at Shamsher Para.
As a result of the inundated railway line, rail services between Cox's Bazar and both Dhaka and Chattogram were suspended from Tuesday afternoon.
Earlier that day, the Parjotak Express, travelling from Dhaka, became stranded near Sunnia Madrasah. It was subsequently returned to Sholoshahar Railway Station before being taken to Chattogram Railway Station later that night.
Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, the remainder of the train's journey was officially cancelled.
Four pairs of trains operate daily on the Cox's Bazar route, including two pairs from Chattogram and two from Dhaka. The route serves between 8,000 and 9,000 passengers on average each day. The suspension of services over the past five days caused considerable inconvenience for travellers.