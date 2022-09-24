Number of trains decline despite huge investment in railways

368 passenger trains are commuting in the country according to Bangladesh Railways whereas 276 are actually in operation. A total of 92 trains, mostly mail, local and commuter trains, remain out of operation.

Low-income people and office goers mainly use these trains. These trains are also used in freight of small goods from village to town. Some of these trains remain out of operation for years while some are not plying after the corona period. But the railway authorities did not make any official announcement about stopping these trains.

Railway officials maintain that these trains are not running due to a lack of engines, coaches and manpower. The trains that remain operational are running with fewer coaches than capacity, resulting in commuting a lesser number of passengers. The operational cost of trains has also increased as trains are running with fewer coaches. The railways spend around Tk 2.5 per kilometre for a passenger while the income is around half of it.

There are a total of 104 intercity trains operational in the country. Sonar Bangla Express and Subarna Express, both trains on the Dhaka-Chattogram route can run with the highest 22 coaches but both the trains are running with 14 coaches now. Mail, local and commuter trains also run at around half their capacity.