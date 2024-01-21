Two US embassy officials meet law minster
US embassy labour attaché Leena Khan and first secretary (political) Matthew Beh held a meeting with law minister Anisul Huq at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Sunday.
Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Anisul Huq said the government will gradually emphasise the reduction of the percentage of workers’ consent required for forming trade unions at factories.
The recently-passed Bangladesh Labour (Amendment) Bill 2023 states a participation of 20 per cent of workers is required to form a trade union at a factory that has less than 3,000 workers whereas a participation of 15 per cent of workers is required for a factory with over 3,000 workers.
The president, however, returned the act due to ‘clerical mistake’
Replying to queries as to whether the US embassy delegation raised the this issue of participation of 10 per cent workers required to form a trade union, Anisul Huq said, “It is usually 10 per cent, but our employers and workers’ federation have been advocating that it is better for them if the rules is relaxed slowly. This is also our decision. So, we will emphasis relaxing the rules gradually.”
The law minister said the US embassy officials discussed the labour rights issues, its update as well as any possible progress in future.
The issue of the president returning the labour act was also discussed at the meeting, Anisul Huq said.
The meeting with the US embassy was very fruitful, the minister said adding, nothing was discussed about Dr Muhammad Yusuf at the meeting.