Two US embassy officials meet law minster

The recently-passed Bangladesh Labour (Amendment) Bill 2023 states a participation of 20 per cent of workers is required to form a trade union at a factory that has less than 3,000 workers whereas a participation of 15 per cent of workers is required for a factory with over 3,000 workers.

The president, however, returned the act due to ‘clerical mistake’

Replying to queries as to whether the US embassy delegation raised the this issue of participation of 10 per cent workers required to form a trade union, Anisul Huq said, “It is usually 10 per cent, but our employers and workers’ federation have been advocating that it is better for them if the rules is relaxed slowly. This is also our decision. So, we will emphasis relaxing the rules gradually.”