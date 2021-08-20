Bangladesh

Holy Ashura being observed

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Holy Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), is being observed in the country on Friday with due religious fervour and solemnity.

On this day in the Hijri year of 61, Hazrat Imam, the grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), along with his family members and 72 followers embraced the martyrdom in the hands of Yazid’s soldiers at the desert of Karbala to uphold the teachings of the Prophet (SM).

Advertisement
Advertisement

The day is a public holiday.

Different religious organisations have chalked out various programmes on the occasion.

The government, however, banned all kinds Tajia procession on Ashura this year due to coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Every year members of Shia community observe the day with elaborate programmes including a Tajia procession in Dhaka that starts from Imambara Husaini Dallan in Old Dhaka.

Other religious rituals would be performed maintaining health protocols.

Every year members of Shia community observe the day with elaborate programmes including a Tajia procession in Dhaka that starts from Imambara Husaini Dallan in Old Dhaka.

Other religious rituals would be performed maintaining health protocols.

Read more from Bangladesh
Advertisement