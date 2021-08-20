Holy Ashura being observed

Holy Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), is being observed in the country on Friday with due religious fervour and solemnity.

On this day in the Hijri year of 61, Hazrat Imam, the grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), along with his family members and 72 followers embraced the martyrdom in the hands of Yazid’s soldiers at the desert of Karbala to uphold the teachings of the Prophet (SM).