Holy Ashura being observed

The day is a public holiday.
Different religious organisations have chalked out various programmes on the occasion.
The government, however, banned all kinds Tajia procession on Ashura this year due to coronavirus pandemic.
Every year members of Shia community observe the day with elaborate programmes including a Tajia procession in Dhaka that starts from Imambara Husaini Dallan in Old Dhaka.
Other religious rituals would be performed maintaining health protocols.
