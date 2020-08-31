Holy Ashura observed

Muslim devotees observed Holy Ashura on Sunday, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), with due religious fervour and solemnity.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the day was observed in a different way with no outdoor programmes as Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) imposed a ban on any kind of Tajia procession in the city.

DMP also banned the use of sharp weapons and firecrackers this year.