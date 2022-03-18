Holy Shab-e-Barat tonight

The holy Shab-e-Barat, the night of fortune, will be observed throughout the country on Friday night with due religious fervor and devotion, reports BSS.

Muslims consider Shab-e-Barat as one of the three most sacred nights and believe that on this night Almighty Allah decides the fate of all human beings fixing their ‘rizq’ (livelihood) for the next year.

President M. Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday greeted all Muslims of the country and elsewhere across the world on the occasion of the holy Shab-e-Barat.