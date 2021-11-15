'Honest journalism can overcome the crisis in media'

Senior journalist and former president of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, throwing light on various problems, said that media faced two types of pressure, one from within and one from outside. The media is now in the hands of corporate houses. They have their ambitions, likes, dislikes and requirements. This creates a sort of pressure. And from outside there is pressure from the ruling or opposition elements, various social and religious groups. Media also has major problems with various laws. Old laws are not keeping up with the times, yet no appropriate new laws are being created. A broadcast policy has been made, but no laws. There are many objectionable points in the policy and journalists have protested. However, the situation hasn't changed. That is why the journalists cannot say what they want to say, they cannot work as they want to. The lack of personal security of the journalists and the prolonged process for justice has created a sense of fear.

He went on to say that over the past 50 years since the independence of the country, 48 journalists had been killed in the country. But there is no instance of any exemplary action or punishment in any of the incidents. Journalism must forge ahead with all these challenges. Manjurul Ahsan also put stress on objective journalism to face all challenges, saying there was no alternative to good journalism. And alongside good journalism, he said it was also needed to present new topics, come up with new modes of presentation and fresh commitment.