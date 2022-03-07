Hosts New Zealand beat Bangladesh in rain-hit match

New Zealand cruised to a nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in a rain-affected match Monday to put their Women's Cricket World Cup campaign back on track.

The New Zealanders, who suffered a shock loss to the West Indies in their opening match, looked totally in control in a fixture where the innings were reduced to 27 overs due to heavy rain.

Set a target of 141, they finished on 144-1 with seven overs to spare as Suzie Bates smashed 79 off 69 balls and Amelia Kerr made 47 off 37.

Captain Sophie Devine said New Zealand needed to "move on quickly" from the West Indies defeat but admitted she feared the match against Bangladesh would be washed out, in a potentially disastrous blow to their hopes of making the knockouts.