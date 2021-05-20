How much longer to wait for an authority

The government is yet to establish a regulatory authority without which the building code cannot be implemented, officials have said.

Experts said there is no alternative to a building code to ensure safety of any establishment or building construction.

In February, the amended rule titled 'Bangladesh National Building Code' (BNBC) was published through a gazette after an 11-year revision process.

According to the rule, Bangladesh Building Regulatory Authority (BBRA) has to be established to implement the building code.

Urban experts have said BBRA has to be established in the shortest possible time as it has already been delayed for long due to some legal issues.

Alongside the big cities, sub-district headquarters as well as rural areas now are witnessing construction of high-rise buildings while many of these establishments seem unsafe and risky due to non-compliance with the proper building codes.