How to get vaccine without NID cards

State minister for ICT division Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Sunday told Prothom Alo that people without NID cards can take Covid-19 vaccine by bringing a letter of recommendation from local peoples’ representatives.
The state minister, however, did not clarify whether this letter would exclusively be used for vaccination purpose.
He said they have suggested the authorities concerned on how to vaccinate people who do not have NID cards or who cannot register for the vaccine online.
One of their main recommendations was on the spot registration.
Palak said that they recommended that those who do not have smartphones, internet or printing facilities get registered on the spot upon showing their NID cards. The vaccination centre would provide a card with details of the vaccinated persons.
The health ministry and the authorities concerned will take final decision if this procedure would be followed in vaccination process, the state minister added.
The ICT minister said 400,000-500,000 people are registering for the vaccine every day and 200,000 people are being vaccinated daily.
He said they have preparations so that Surokkha website can handle even daily traffic of 5 million.
The mass inoculation drive in the country started on 7 February while the age limit was 55. The age limit was lowered to 40-year following day and to 35 years later. The minimum age was set at 30 years on last 19 July which was later lowered for five more years.