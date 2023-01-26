Enamur vows for 'speedy passage' of Tobacco Control Act

State minister for disaster management and relief Md Enamur Rahman has said he will play an active role in favour of the revised draft law of the Tobacco Control Act when it will be placed before the cabinet, reports UNB.

"All parties will benefit if the law is passed quickly. The revised draft law will play an effective role in reducing tobacco use. This act needs to be passed quickly to make the initiative taken by the prime minister to protect public health a success," he added.