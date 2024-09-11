Pakistan seeks direct air connectivity with Bangladesh

During the meeting, the envoy also urged for easing visas for Pakistani nationals to Bangladesh for enhancing people-to-people contact, a foreign ministry’s press release said.

The high commissioner expressed hope that the Pakistan prime minister and the chief adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government would be meeting on the sidelines of the upcoming UNGA in New York.

Emphasising the need to strengthen relations between the two countries, the envoy underscored the necessity of resuming the activities of the existing bilateral mechanisms like foreign secretary level consultations and joint economic commission.