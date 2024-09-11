Pakistan seeks direct air connectivity with Bangladesh
Islamabad is keen to re-establish direct air connectivity between Pakistan and Bangladesh for further advancing the trade and economic relations between the two countries.
This was revealed Tuesday when Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Syed Ahmed Maroof paid a courtesy call on foreign adviser Md. Touhid Hossain at the foreign ministry.
During the meeting, the envoy also urged for easing visas for Pakistani nationals to Bangladesh for enhancing people-to-people contact, a foreign ministry’s press release said.
The high commissioner expressed hope that the Pakistan prime minister and the chief adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government would be meeting on the sidelines of the upcoming UNGA in New York.
Emphasising the need to strengthen relations between the two countries, the envoy underscored the necessity of resuming the activities of the existing bilateral mechanisms like foreign secretary level consultations and joint economic commission.
Referring to his meeting with the chief adviser, Maroof assured full support of his government in any initiative to reinvigorate the SAARC and expressed hope that Bangladesh and Pakistan will continue to work closely at other multilateral fora.
The foreign adviser also underscored the significance of strengthening bilateral relations and assured to extend necessary cooperation for further advancing the ties with Pakistan.
He also emphasised the importance of revitalising SAARC to foster strong regional cooperation for the benefits of the peoples of the region.