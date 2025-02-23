Chief Adviser invites Musk to visit Bangladesh, launch Starlink
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has invited top US businessman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SpaceX, Elon Musk, to visit Bangladesh and launch Starlink satellite service in the country.
In a letter to Musk on 19 February, the Chief Adviser told Musk that his visit to Bangladesh would allow him to meet Bangladeshi young men and women, who will be among the main beneficiaries of this leading technology.
“Let us work together to deliver our mutual vision for a better future,” the Chief Adviser said in the letter.
“Integrating Starlink’s connectivity into Bangladesh’s infrastructure will have transformational impact, particularly for Bangladesh’s enterprising youth, rural and vulnerable women, and remote and underserved communities,” the letter said.
The Chief Adviser asked his High Representative, Dr. Khalilur Rahman, to coordinate closely with his SpaceX team to ensure completion of the necessary work to make Starlink ready for launch in Bangladesh within the next 90 working days.
Prof Yunus on 13 February held an extensive telephonic discussion with Musk, the owner of SpaceX, Tesla, and X, to explore future collaboration and to make further progress to introduce Starlink satellite internet service in Bangladesh.