Chief Adviser invites Musk to visit Bangladesh, launch Starlink

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has invited top US businessman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SpaceX, Elon Musk, to visit Bangladesh and launch Starlink satellite service in the country.

In a letter to Musk on 19 February, the Chief Adviser told Musk that his visit to Bangladesh would allow him to meet Bangladeshi young men and women, who will be among the main beneficiaries of this leading technology.