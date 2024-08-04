Demonstrators gain control of street after clashes with police and AL in Azampur, Uttara

Demonstrators at around 1:00pm today, Sunday, took control of the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway from House Building to Jasimuddin. They are burning tyres and demonstrating on the streets.

Clashes broke out from around 12:00pm today, Sunday, at Azampur, Uttara in the capital, between protestors and Awami League leaders and activistsAl Amin

