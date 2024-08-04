Demonstrators gain control of street after clashes with police and AL in Azampur, Uttara
Demonstrators at around 1:00pm today, Sunday, took control of the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway from House Building to Jasimuddin. They are burning tyres and demonstrating on the streets.
Demonstrators clashed with the police and Awami League leaders and activists in Azampur of Uttara in the capital. The clashes broke out at around 12:00pm today, Sunday.
Earlier the demonstrators chased the Awami League leaders and workers. They blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway. The demonstrators took position along the road from BNS to Azampur. Vehicular movement remains halted along the road.
Former member of parliament of Awami League Habib Hasan had been delivering a speech at a camp in Azampur at around 12:00pm. The demonstrators were on the streets. Then the demonstrators and Awami League men chased each other. At one point Awami League leaders and activists and the police locked in clashes with the demonstrators. Fires were lit on the highway at one point of the clashes.
The Awami League camp was vandalised. A motorcycle was set on fire. Fire was opened against the demonstrators. Police also fired tear gas at the protestors.
The Students against Discrimination movement is carry out a non-cooperation programme from today, Sunday. They have a one-point demand for the government to step down.