President congratulates Turkish counterpart Erdogan on his re-election

President Mohammed Shahabuddin Sunday congratulated his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his winning in the Turkey's presidential election, stretching his rule into a third decade.

In a congratulatory message, the president said, "I am immensely delighted to learn about your re-election as the president of the Republic of Turkiye through the elections held on 14 May 2021 . . . I take this opportunity to convey my warmest congratulations and greetings on your historic victory."