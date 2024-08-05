Sheikh Hasina lands at Hindon Airport in India

While various Indian media and social media platforms are speculating about the status of the resigned Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, the Indian government has yet to make an official comment on her position. It is known that she left the country on Monday afternoon, but details about her specific arrival location in India have not been disclosed. As a result, speculation has been rampant throughout the day.

By the afternoon and evening, Indian media reported that Sheikh Hasina's plane had landed at Hindon Airport near Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, on the outskirts of Delhi. It remains unclear where she will go from this Indian airbase. There is speculation that Hasina and her sister Rehana may be heading to London.