Fruit trader stabbed to death in Gazipur

As soon as he reached the bridge in the Han Ghata area of Sadar Police Station, a gang of five hijackers tried to stop the auto-rickshaw and snatch the money, relatives said, quoting witnesses.

When Momen resisted, they took him down, stabbed him, and robbed him of the money, they said.

Ziaul Islam, officer-in-charge of Gazipur Sadar Police Station, said police were sent to the hospital after receiving information about the incident.

The matter will be investigated, and legal action will be taken, added the OC.