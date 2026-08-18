Born in prison, growing up behind bars

There was just one classroom, with four young pupils. The slightly older girl among them sang a song roughly translated as ‘If only we were winged birds, we would fly away to see Medina’. Medina is a distant place far beyond the country’s borders, but to see even what lies beyond the high walls surrounding her, the child would indeed need ‘wings’, for she is not allowed to step outside.

The classroom is at Kashimpur Female’s Central Jail (Kashimpur-3). That is where the girl was found. Her mother is serving a life sentence after being convicted in a murder case. She was three months pregnant when she arrived at the prison. One day, she suddenly went into labour while she was outside the prison building. The girl was born there, on the grass. Prison guards then named her after the grass.

With special permission from the Inspector General of Prisons, this correspondent spoke to prisoners with children at Kashimpur Female’s Central Jail on 14 July. The correspondent also met several children there that day.

Prison officials said 52 children were living with 48 female inmates there. Some mothers have more than one child. Many of the children were born inside the prison and have grown up there. They have no contact with the outside world.