Children of imprisoned mothers: Ensure the scope for child-development

We welcome the rule that the High Court has issued to create rules, policies or regulations to ensure the physical and mental development of the child staying with the mother in the condemned cell of a jail.

The High Court bench formed with Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zeenat Hoque last Sunday asked the inspector general of prisons and the Habiganj district prison authorities to investigate about a certain child residing with the mother in the condemned cell as well as the child’s condition and then submit a report on 18 January.

A daily had published a report titled ‘How is 10-month-old Mahida doing in the condemned cell’ on 30 November. It reported that 10-month-old Mahida is living inside the condemned cell with her mother who has been sentenced to death in a case of the prevention of repression against women and children act filed in Habiganj.