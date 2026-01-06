Ila Mitra: A symbol of indomitable courage

As far as I can remember, it was 1958. We lived in Bangshal then. I was a teenager. The atmosphere in our home was shaped by leftist politics, so books and magazines of the Left were regularly bought. One of them was a book titled Letters from Prison. I still remember its two-toned cover and the lightly coloured illustration. The cover showed a bird flying out of a cage. I read the poems during my adolescence.

The first poem was by the British Guianese poet and political activist Martin Carter (1927–1997). A few lines from the poem titled Letter 1 went like this:

“This is what they do with me

Put me in prison, hide me away

cut off the world, cut out the sun

darken the land, blacken the flower

stifle my breath and hope that I die!

But I laugh at them

I laugh because I know they cannot kill me

nor kill my thoughts, nor murder what I write.

I am a man living among my people”

I later lost that book of poems. After much searching, I found a coverless copy in the Prothom Alo library. I also remember two other poems from the book—one by the American writer Howard Fast about the Turkish poet Nazim Hikmet, who was imprisoned at the time, and another by Pablo Neruda about Howard Fast himself, the imprisoned author of Spartacus. Later, in the 1960s, I read Howard Fast’s plays and novels.

Letters from Prison contained six poems and ran to 44 pages. It was published in 1955 by Nababharati Prakashani, located on Shyamacharan De Street in Kolkata. The publisher was Sunil Dasgupta. In Pakistan, the book was available at Boighar on Firingi Bazar Road in Chattogram. The price was one taka eight annas. The translator of the book was Comrade Ila Mitra, the central figure of today’s discussion.