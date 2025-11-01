Ban on visiting St. Martin’s island lifted from today, but will ships sail?

The uncertainty has left many travellers confused, with some cancelling their planned trips. Shipowners and tour operators, however, have not confirmed whether they will suspend operations entirely.

Hossain Islam Bahadur, general secretary of the Sea Cruise Operators Owners Association of Bangladesh, told Prothom Alo, “As per the government order, 2,000 tourists per day may travel to and from St. Martin in November — but no overnight stay is allowed. Since it takes 13–14 hours to cross the Bay of Bengal from Cox’s Bazar’s Nuniachhara Jetty, tourists will have only an hour on the island, which is discouraging them. Ticket sales have been very low.”

He added that running the ships at a loss would be unsustainable. “Operating an 800-passenger vessel over the 120 km route costs more than Tk 10 lakh (1 million) per trip, including fuel. With limited passengers, revenue barely reaches Tk 200,000–250,000, a loss of Tk 700,000–800,000 a day. It’s not viable to sail under such conditions.”

Bahadur said if ships were allowed to use the Navy jetty at Inani Beach, tourists could make a day trip with about three hours on the island, making it far more attractive. However, the Department of Environment (DoE) has prohibited navigation from that jetty.