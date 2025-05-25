BSF push-in 153 through Sylhet, Moulvibazar border

India’s Border Security Force (BSF) pushed-in 153 people, including women and children, through Bianibazar of Sylhet and Barlekha in Moulvibazar points of Bangladesh-India border in the small hours of Sunday.

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members detained 121 from Shahbazpur tea estate and Latu border areas in Barlekha and 32 from a beel (swamp) at Nayagram in Bianibazar.

The BSF assembled them and pushed them into Bangladesh, the BGB said, adding that all of them are citizens of Bangladesh and most of them are from Kurigram.