USAID will continue its food assistance for Rohingyas: CA's Press Wing

USAID will continue to provide its food and nutrition supply programme for Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh, said the press wing of Chief Adviser in its briefing today, Sunday.

The USAID, the US government’s cooperation agency, in a directive on Saturday, asked all USAID/Bangladesh implementing partners to immediately ‘stop, cease, and/or suspend any work’ performed under their respective USAID/Bangladesh contract, task order, grant, cooperative agreement, or other acquisition or assistance instrument.

However, the food supply for Rohingyas will remain out of the purview of this directive.