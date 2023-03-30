11 RAB members being quizzed over death of Sultana Jesmin

Eleven members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) are being quizzed over the death of Sultana Jesmin, an office assistant of Chandipur union land office in Naogaon, at RAB custody.
The probe body, formed by RAB headquarters, is carrying out this interrogation at RAB-5 office in Rajshahi.
Khandaker Al Moin, director of the legal and media wing of the RAB, on Thursday evening told Prothom Alo that the 11 members, including an army major and police ASP, will return to their office after the interrogation is finished.
The elite force formed a three-member enquiry body to investigate the death of Sultana Jesmin.
Director General M Khurshid Hossain on Thursday evening told Prothom Alo that an investigation is underway over the death of Sultana Jesmin. Actions would be taken if anyone is found responsible for the death.
Earlier on 22 March, RAB detained her from Muktir Mor (intersection) in Naogaon town at around 10:30 am. She died under treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on 24 March.
RAB said Sultana Jesmin was arrested on charges of forgery. Following the arrest she had fallen ill and was transferred to hospital. She breathed her last under treatment.
Relatives of the deceased said Sultana was completely well before the arrest. She died because of torture in RAB’s custody.
Several rights organisations have expressed their concerns at the death of Sultana Jesmin.