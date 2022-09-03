Rural road: 25pc turns dilapidated

A big portion of roads under the Local Government and Engineering Department (LGED) has turned dilapidated, as the organisation said 25 per cent of their road is not usable.

However, LGED has spent Tk 62.28 billion from the national exchequer in the last three years for maintenance of the roads.

LGED engineers, road experts, and local people said many unimportant roads are repaired on political consideration. But allocation was not given for repairing of many important roads. Moreover, there are questions of the quality of work. A road is usually not repaired within five years of its construction. But cracks are seen appearing on roads within a year of construction. Roads turn dilapidated within two to three years.

These roads at the village and upazila level are very important for education, health and economic activities of the local people.

Economists believe good communication is necessary for social and economic development.