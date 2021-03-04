HT Imam passes away

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s political affairs adviser Hossain Taufiq Imam passed away in Combined Military Hospital (CMH) at around 1:15am on Thursday. He was 82.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed grief and offered condolences to the family. Besides, Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader also expressed his condolences.

Hossain Taufiq Imam widely known as HT Imam was admitted in CMH with multiple age-related complications including lung, cardiac and kidney diseases.

After the formation of the Awami League government in 2009, HT Imam was serving as an adviser to prime minister Sheikh Hasina. At first he acted as an adviser on public administration. He was later appointed as a political adviser.

HT Imam's son Tanvir Imam told Prothom Alo that they were yet to take any decision about his father's funeral and burial and would be later communicated on Thursday morning.