Border ‘push-in’: Diplomatic mechanism should be utilised

Through the border ‘push-ins’, the Indian authorities are creating a humanitarian crisis for which there appears to be no reasonable justification at present. So many people are arriving at the border; Bangladesh is not accepting them, nor are they able to return to India. Even when they do return, they are being kept in detention centres or various holding facilities.

From a humanitarian perspective, such actions are undesirable for all parties involved. India initiated this process, and therefore the responsibility for the situation rests with them.